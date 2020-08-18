Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHMI. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 133.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 73,786 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

