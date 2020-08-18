Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Increased to $11.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $11.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUUIF. upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.21.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

