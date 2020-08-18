Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

