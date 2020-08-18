Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 275.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $2,493,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.