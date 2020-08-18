Change Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Change token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Change has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Change has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $1,921.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $678.86 or 0.05541665 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014394 BTC.

About Change

Change is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Change’s official website is changeinvest.com . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changeinvest

Change Token Trading

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

