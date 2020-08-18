Cfra Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $379.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.