Cerecor Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerecor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 2,049,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,000,745.84. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,944,120 shares of company stock worth $9,735,001. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.