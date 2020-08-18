Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $46.83 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $46.83 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05533868 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003359 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,794,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

