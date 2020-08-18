Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €3.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.29 ($5.05).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €3.76 ($4.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.