Caspian Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $252,154.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 124.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05533868 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003359 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

