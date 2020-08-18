Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSPR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.19.

NYSE CSPR opened at $8.35 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.