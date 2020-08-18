Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,035,000 after buying an additional 382,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,500 shares of company stock worth $121,773,990 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.55.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

