CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CABGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARLSBERG AS/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. CARLSBERG AS/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

