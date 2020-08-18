Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CAH opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

