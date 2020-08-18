Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

