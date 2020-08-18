Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Stock Holdings Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,021 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.56.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

