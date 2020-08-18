Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.80 ($70.35).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR COK opened at €44.50 ($52.35) on Friday. Cancom has a 52-week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52-week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of €48.95 and a 200-day moving average of €48.16.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.