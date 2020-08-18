Canaccord Genuity Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price to $11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.75 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

