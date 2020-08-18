Caesars Entertainment Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

