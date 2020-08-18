Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stake Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

COG stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

