Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Bunge by 3,069.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 23.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 339.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.83. Bunge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

