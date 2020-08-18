Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,108,000 after buying an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

