Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAM. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 52,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,325,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,528 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Value Investments LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

