Brokers Set Expectations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

AOSL opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $286.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 2.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

