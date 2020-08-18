Brokers Offer Predictions for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

TD opened at $47.69 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

