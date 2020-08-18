Brokers Issue Forecasts for Moderna Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.76 on Monday. Moderna has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $12,322,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,985,827 shares of company stock worth $128,272,563. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

