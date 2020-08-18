Brokerages Set Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Price Target at $30.88

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $143,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,594 shares of company stock worth $283,461. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Litespeed Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Litespeed Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

