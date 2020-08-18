Brokerages Set Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) PT at $42.18

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE UBER opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

