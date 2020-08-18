Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $12.50

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

