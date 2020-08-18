Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $85.21

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

PCAR stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PACCAR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in PACCAR by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 88.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in PACCAR by 581.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

