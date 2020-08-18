Brokerages Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ONB stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after buying an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

