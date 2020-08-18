Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price at $5.29

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.
OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th.
In related news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.