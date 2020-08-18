Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price at $5.29

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 660,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 621,763 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.