Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) PT at $19.20

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

