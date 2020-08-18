Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $71.43

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $67.33 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

