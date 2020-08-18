Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $739.63

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $739.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $959.78 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $975.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $878.30 and its 200 day moving average is $769.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,058 shares of company stock worth $9,302,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $8,083,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

