Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Price Target at $87.67

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

KOD opened at $48.57 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $82.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $350,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

