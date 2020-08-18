Brokerages Set Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Target Price at $34.20

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.34. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

