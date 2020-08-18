Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) PT at $112.09

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

CVX stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $238,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 138,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,971,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,364,000 after buying an additional 141,820 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

