Brokerages Set Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) PT at $1,800.83

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,117. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cable One by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,928.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,806.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,727.93. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 44.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

