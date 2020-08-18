Brokerages Expect Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plantronics reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:PLT opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

