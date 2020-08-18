Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.08. Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:DRQ opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $56.71.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.
