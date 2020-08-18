Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.08. Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. G.Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Gabelli lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.