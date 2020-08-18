Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $638.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.77. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

