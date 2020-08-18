British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BSC opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.89. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 12 month low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

