British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BSC stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Tuesday. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.89.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

