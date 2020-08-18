Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives $69.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 473.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 102,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,332,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

