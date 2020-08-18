Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Truist

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.64.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.