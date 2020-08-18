Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

