Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average is $192.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

