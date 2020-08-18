Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BYPLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

