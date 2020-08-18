BMO Capital Markets Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $18.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $698.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.